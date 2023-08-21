Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Seminole Valley Farms Museum honors World War Two veterans at 9th annual WWII Remembered

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This weekend, people in Cedar Rapids got the chance to learn more about World War two from veterans who served in it.

During the annual event, the Seminole Valley Historical Museum honored two veterans Gordon Emmons and Mike Bisek- one served in the Navy - the other in the Army Air Corps.

World War two uniforms, weapons and artifacts were also on display.

Organizers say this was a chance for others to learn directly from those who experienced the war.

“As for the reenactors I mean they learned so much more from those people because you know it’s not all written in a in a book someplace and you know there’s a big experience you know if you’ve ever actually lived through that.” Said Jason Hoover The Board President of Seminole Valley Farm Museum

Half of the donations at the event go to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.

The other half will help flood and derecho recovery efforts for the Seminole Valley Farm Museum.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
Friday at approximately 2:15 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Clarke Dr. for a report...
Dubuque woman threatens man with knife, bites him, and then fights police
Corporal Jamie Haske and her son Officer Desmond Haske are working together for the Vancouver...
‘Very proud’: Mother and son working together on police force

Latest News

University of Iowa
University of Iowa finishes ‘On Iowa!’ events as classes are set to start.
The Iowa offensive line is deeper and older, but still looking for improvement
The Iowa offensive line is deeper and older, but still looking for improvement
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River