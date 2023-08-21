Seminole Valley Farms Museum honors World War Two veterans at 9th annual WWII Remembered

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This weekend, people in Cedar Rapids got the chance to learn more about World War two from veterans who served in it.

During the annual event, the Seminole Valley Historical Museum honored two veterans Gordon Emmons and Mike Bisek- one served in the Navy - the other in the Army Air Corps.

World War two uniforms, weapons and artifacts were also on display.

Organizers say this was a chance for others to learn directly from those who experienced the war.

“As for the reenactors I mean they learned so much more from those people because you know it’s not all written in a in a book someplace and you know there’s a big experience you know if you’ve ever actually lived through that.” Said Jason Hoover The Board President of Seminole Valley Farm Museum

Half of the donations at the event go to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.

The other half will help flood and derecho recovery efforts for the Seminole Valley Farm Museum.

