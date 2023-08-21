Prolonged period of excessive heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and humid weather stays with us in Eastern Iowa all week.

Our pattern is setting up for the perfect storm of high heat and humidity. Plentiful sunshine and dry ground along with a warm atmosphere will aid high temperatures each afternoon to climb well into the 90s today. The worst of the heat hits tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday where some 100s even expected. Factor in dew points in the 70s and we’ll all feel like the 100s for several hours each day when you consider the heat index. Heat indices approach 110-115 at the warmest parts of this stretch.

An Excessive Heat Warning stays in place through Wednesday and may get extended into Thursday too. Please exercise caution during this heat wave. Heat is the #1 weather related killer and it is strongly recommended you take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat. If possible, just avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors, especially doing strenuous activities like work or exercise. Steps that you can take to help keep you safe include drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated, while avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Wear light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body’s temperature regulation. Take frequent breaks from the heat in an air-conditioned space, too.

Don’t forget about small children, the elderly, or pets, as they can experience the effects of heat more acutely at times. Check on neighbors to make sure they’re coping with the heat, and limit outdoor play time for kids. Outdoor time should also be limited for pets, and make sure to always provide them with water. Try to take walks early in the morning to avoid the heat of the day with your furry friends and prevent paw burns. Importantly, check the back seat of your car before getting out of it; hot car deaths are entirely preventable by not leaving people or pets in them without air conditioning running.

Temperatures will begin to subside Friday thanks to a cold front but Friday Night Football games will be plenty warm this week still. While this front does look to bring more comfortable temperatures, rain chances remain low.

