Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

No structural integrity issues found after bricks fall from downtown Cedar Rapids building

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No structural integrity issues were found after bricks fell from the facade of a downtown Cedar Rapids building over the weekend, according to the city’s building services director.

The bricks broke off the four-story Granby building on 3rd Avenue Saturday morning, falling onto the sidewalk.

Fire crews were called out to inspect the exterior and remove any loose material.

In a statement released Monday, Building Services Director Kevin Ciabatti said the owner of the building had a structural engineer come out to evaluate the building and no structural integrity issues were found.

The bricks that fell were reportedly from a decorative facade, and a masonry contractor is expected to work on repairs.

Until those repairs are completed, the city will keep the sidewalk closed.

The Granby building is a commercial property and businesses located there remain open and are conducting business.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
File picture of traffic cones
City of Dubuque delay lane closure after reckless drivers create unsafe working conditions

Latest News

Lindsey Stirling and ‘Cher: The Beat Goes On’ coming to Cedar Rapids
A new one-hour lifestyle show, called Everyday Iowa, will begin airing weekday mornings on...
Weekday Morning Lifestyle Show Coming to KCRG-TV9
Clayton County Sheriff's Office
New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two
Davenport Police testified Wednesday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial about his whereabouts...
LIVE: Testimony resumes Monday in trial for man accused of killing 10-year-old girl in Davenport