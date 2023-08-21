No structural integrity issues found after bricks fall from downtown Cedar Rapids building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No structural integrity issues were found after bricks fell from the facade of a downtown Cedar Rapids building over the weekend, according to the city’s building services director.

The bricks broke off the four-story Granby building on 3rd Avenue Saturday morning, falling onto the sidewalk.

Fire crews were called out to inspect the exterior and remove any loose material.

In a statement released Monday, Building Services Director Kevin Ciabatti said the owner of the building had a structural engineer come out to evaluate the building and no structural integrity issues were found.

The bricks that fell were reportedly from a decorative facade, and a masonry contractor is expected to work on repairs.

Until those repairs are completed, the city will keep the sidewalk closed.

The Granby building is a commercial property and businesses located there remain open and are conducting business.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.