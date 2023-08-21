New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two

VOLGA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in a Clayton County incident on July 29 in which two men were severely injured after falling out of a pickup truck when it accelerated rapidly.

In a press release on Monday, the sheriff’s office said the two men that were injured in the incident were 24-year-old William Gross and 21-year-old Brett Gross, both of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Both were rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. William Gross died on July 31 from those injuries. Brett Gross was treated and later released.

Investigators said the incident happened on Domino Road near Volga Campground when three pickup trucks were rapidly accelerating in succession.

The third and final truck involved was being driven by 24-year-old Tucker Baker, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

The truck reportedly had seven people in it at the time of the incident. The two that were injured were sitting on the tailgate and were unable to remain seated due to the rapid acceleration, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else involved in this incident was injured.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said the case has been presented to the Clayton County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

