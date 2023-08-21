Show You Care
Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality buy The Hamburg Inn No. 2

People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the...
People wait in line for a free hamburger, hot dog, or garden burger during a celebration of the Hamburg Inn's 65th Anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013 in Iowa City. (Brian Ray/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a series of temporary closures, the Hamburg Inn No. 2 is set to reopen - this time with new ownership.

The restaurant has a nearly 90-year history having been open since 1935. This week Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality, the owners of Pullman Bar & Diner and St. Burch Tavern, purchased the iconic diner citing their intention of keeping the Iowa City staple alive with the next generation.

“As a kid growing up in Coralville, our family would often make the trip over to the historic Northside. Sometimes for the pizza and smells at Pagliai’s, sometimes for fried chicken and scotcheroos at John’s, and of course ice cream and pie at The Hamburg Inn. I’m just as excited today for my family to be part of this neighborhood as I’ve ever been. We buy our beer at John’s, shop at Artifacts, grab lunch at Oasis, spend the evening at George’s, and now we’ll help lead The ‘Burg through this next chapter. With some luck, we’ll be able to write a successful next chapter or two in the restaurant’s story, and then it’ll be our time to pass it along to the next group,” said Nate Kaeding.

The restaurant has famously been the destination of presidential candidates for quite some time, hosting the likes of Presidents Reagan, Clinton, and Obama.

Dave Panther, who owned the restaurant from 1979 until 2016, spoke of the purchase stating, “The most important thing about The Hamburg Inn is its place in the community. I couldn’t be happier that they’re keeping it around.”

