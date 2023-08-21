Show You Care
Muscatine Police add new therapy dog to department

Officer Samantha Wheeler and her canine partner, Fergus
Officer Samantha Wheeler and her canine partner, Fergus(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Muscatine Police Department announced that they have added a new four-legged member to the team.

‘Fergus’ is a 2-year-old black lab that will serve as a professional dog for first responders and people who have been victimized by serious crimes. Fergus will serve the community side-by-side with Officer Samantha Wheeler.

Officer Wheeler and Fergus have recently returned from training and have already begun their duties.

