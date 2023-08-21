Muscatine Police add new therapy dog to department

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Muscatine Police Department announced that they have added a new four-legged member to the team.

‘Fergus’ is a 2-year-old black lab that will serve as a professional dog for first responders and people who have been victimized by serious crimes. Fergus will serve the community side-by-side with Officer Samantha Wheeler.

Officer Wheeler and Fergus have recently returned from training and have already begun their duties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.