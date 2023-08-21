Show You Care
Local business donates school supplies to Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Backpacks, notebooks, and markers aren’t typically what you would find in an arcade. This month at Spare Time Entertainment, those items take up a whole corner of the building.

General Manager Loc Martindale says they’ve made a point to donate to the community every year since they opened two years ago. This year, they wanted to give back to their own clientele: students.

“Our demographic, our guests that come in here, it’s that age range,” said Martindale. “They come in, and they support our business, and our company feels that being a part of the community, we get a lot from the community, but we should also give a lot to the community.”

The supply drive is going on the entire month of August.

Any and all brand-new school supplies they receive as donations will go to the students at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor.

So far, they have filled four large baskets with supplies.

“It’s been very overwhelming in the best way possible. Day one, our basket was halfway full. The community in Cedar Rapids really know how to show up,” said Spare Time Entertainment Event Planner Destiny Benson.

While the business relies on their patrons to give back on their own, they also decided to add an incentive.

“Each person that brings something in, each donation, they get a 10 dollar game card on us,” said Martindale.

“Even if there wasn’t the incentive, I feel like this community is just so willing to help out and be there for each other that they would have showed up anyway,” said Benson.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

