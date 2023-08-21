LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Republican governors to visit troops at southern U.S. border in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas (WOWT) - The governors of Nebraska and Iowa in Texas on Monday to visit with National Guard soldiers and other personnel supporting efforts to secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will participate in a security briefing and news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass to discuss those efforts.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks are also expected to be part of the news conference.

Gov. Reynolds deployed 109 Iowa National Guard soldiers who are set to return Sept. 1 — a day after a number of Iowa State Patrol troopers makes their way to the border until Oct. 2. Reynolds also previously sent 30 Iowa public safety personnel to assist in border security back in May.

“...Every state is a border state, and Iowa’s unique location at the intersection of two major interstates makes it a target for human traffickers and drug cartels,” Reynolds said in an Aug. 2 news release.

Gov. Pillen is traveling with Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Craig Strong to visit the 61 soldiers from the state who were deployed Aug. 2. They are expected to return home in early September.

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraskans as well as all Americans,” Pillen said. “I am looking forward to visiting with our soldiers and observing their operations personally and sharing the state’s appreciation for their service as part of Operation Lone Star.”

The deployments are assisting agencies working to secure the southern U.S. border amidst what Gov. Abbott has declared a “security disaster.”

Nebraska’s participation in border security comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which allows states to provide resources and assistance to other states in times of emergency.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will also visit with Iowa’s National Guard soldiers and public safety personnel.

