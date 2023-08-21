Lindsey Stirling and ‘Cher: The Beat Goes On’ coming to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Venuworks has announced two shows coming to Cedar Rapids.

First up, on Dec. 2, violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling will bring her 2023 Snow Waltz Tour to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

The show offers Stirling’s interpretation of nostalgic holiday music.

Then on Jan. 25, 2024, Cher tribute show “The Beat Goes On,” is coming to the Paramount Theatre.

The show features singer/actress Lisa McClowry’s portrayal of Cher in a one-woman Broadway-style stage show.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

