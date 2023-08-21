Keeping students safe in extreme heat as school starts

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa’s heat wave is hitting just in time for children returning to school.

With the heat only expected to get worse as the week goes on, Iowa school districts that have buildings without air conditioning are looking for ways to keep their students and staff cool.

”Heat and learning just don’t go hand in hand,” said Chad Rezac, Tipton High School Principal.

In just two days, Tipton High Schoolers will be back in the classroom. But with most of those classrooms at Tipton High without air conditioning, they won’t be there for long.

High school principal Chad Rezac said if the heat index is 90 or above, they’ll have a 3-hour early dismissal.

”That’s something that we’ve had to take advantage of. Over the 20 years that I’ve been here, we’ve let school out quite a few times for those instances,” he said.

There are a few signs to look out for when it comes to heat exhaustion.

”They’ll start to get muscle cramps, they might get, nausea, vomiting, headaches. Just feeling weak and fatigued,” said Dr. Matthew Aucutt, with Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids.

”It’s just not conducive to learning and getting what we want out of the students,” said Rezac.

When TV9 crews entered a second-floor classroom at 11 am Monday morning, it was already 84 degrees. Around half an hour later, it was already two degrees higher and climbing.

And it’s expected to be even hotter Wednesday and later in the week.

”Thursday and Friday are supposed to be full days, schedules, but with the forecast coming... don’t want to say that it’s going to happen but more than likely we’ll probably be looking at some early outs here,” said Rezac.

And while Rezac said teachers are ready to welcome kids and get back into a rhythm after a three-month break, this isn’t something that’s new for them.

”We certainly get a little frustrated but at the same time it’s something that we’re accustomed to, so we plan accordingly and it’s not something new to us,” he said. ”Our first and most important thing is out student. Make sure they’re taken care of,” said Rezac.

