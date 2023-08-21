Show You Care
Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock, among football players charged in gambling sting, leaves the program

FILE - Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock poses for photographers during an NCAA college...
FILE - Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock poses for photographers during an NCAA college football media day, Aug. 2, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Brock is among eight ISU and Iowa football players or staffers facing criminal charges Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in connection with the state's investigation into sports wagering at the two schools. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State football player Jirehl Brock, who was charged in the state investigation into illegal sports wagering by ISU and Iowa athletes, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.

Brock, the Cyclones’ leading rusher last season, was among five projected football starters since Aug. 1 to be charged with tampering with records for allegedly attempting to disguise his identity on a mobile sports betting account.

Brock, who is from Quincy, Illinois, placed 1,327 illegal wagers totaling over $12,000 between February 2022 and February 2023, according to a criminal complaint. The bets were made on a FanDuel account controlled by him but registered under another name, the complaint said.

Brock is accused of making bets on three Iowa State football games, two in which he played, and 13 ISU basketball games.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Lee left the team last week. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers, offensive lineman Jacob Remsburg and tight end DeShawn Hanika remain on the roster.

The tampering charge is an aggravated misdemeanor and punishable by up to two years in prison and fines. The players also could lose all of their remaining eligibility under NCAA rules.

A new charge for tampering with records was filed Friday against Iowa men’s basketball student manager Evan Schuster. He is suspected of having a FanDuel sportsbook account under the name of Anthony Schuster, his father, and using it to place more than 2,000 bets totaling over $15,800.

Most of those were placed before he was the legal betting age of 21, and nine were on Iowa basketball games while he was a student manager.

