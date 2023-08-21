Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State Fair Straw Poll finds Biden, Trump, Wagner leading their political parties

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Fairgoers picked Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Raymond Wagner to lead their respective parties during a Straw Poll conducted at the Iowa State Fair this year.

The unscientific poll is just for fun and is meant to promote voter registration and participation. More than 4,700 fair goers stopped by the Iowa Secretary of State’s booth to cast their vote during the fair.

The results come after the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll that found similar results.

The Secretary of State’s Office released the following results from the Straw Poll on Monday:

DEMOCRATS

  • Joe Biden – 66.97%, 732 votes
  • Robert F. Kennedy – 18.76%, 205 votes
  • Marianne Williamson – 14.27%, 156 votes

REPUBLICANS

  • Ryan Binkley – .76%, 27 votes
  • Doug Burgum – 2.72%, 96 votes
  • Ron DeSantis – 15.31%, 541 votes
  • Larry Elder – .45%, 16 votes
  • Nikki Haley – 3.76%, 133 votes
  • Will Hurd – 1.05%, 37 votes
  • Asa Hutchinson – 3.4%, 120 votes
  • Perry Johnson – 6.23%, 220 votes
  • Mike Pence – 2.74%, 97 votes
  • Vivek Ramaswamy – 9.37%, 331 votes
  • Tim Scott – 11.09%, 392 votes
  • Francis Suarez – .65%, 23 votes
  • Donald Trump – 42.47%, 1501 votes

LIBERTARIANS

  • Aaron Avouris – 7.69%, 11 votes
  • Kevin Babicz – 3.5%, 5 votes
  • Melissa Biondi – 7.69%, 11 votes
  • Russell DeLeon – 2.1%, 3 votes
  • David Reed DeSilva – 5.59%, 8 votes
  • David Dunlap – 4.2%, 6 votes
  • Charles Griffith Ferry – 3.5%, 5 votes
  • Antonio Gagnon – 2.8%, 4 votes
  • Hugo Valdez Garcia – 6.99%, 10 votes
  • Jacob Hornberger – 4.2%, 6 votes
  • Seymour Art Lee – .7%, 1 vote
  • Beau Lindsey – 0%, 0 votes
  • Mike ter Maat – 2.8%, 4 votes
  • Lars Mapstead – 2.1%, 3 votes
  • Chase Oliver – 18.88%, 27 votes
  • Joshua Rodriguez – 1.4%, 2 votes
  • Jon Stewart – 5.59%, 8 votes
  • Kevin Tucker – 0%, 0 votes
  • Nathan J. Vaught Jr. – 1.4%, 2 votes
  • Raymond Dude Wagner – 18.88%, 27 votes

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
File picture of traffic cones
City of Dubuque delay lane closure after reckless drivers create unsafe working conditions

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and 18 others now have one week to turn themselves into the...
Former President Trump leads other GOP candidates in Iowa
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
Governor Kim Reynolds has been holding fair-side chats, interviewing candidates about their...
Gov. Reynolds continues Fair-side Chats at Iowa State Fair on Friday
Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Schools left waiting for guidance on book law