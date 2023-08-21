Show You Care
Iowa school districts work to overcome bus driver shortages

Solon, Linn-Mar, and Cedar Rapids school districts get creative in finding ways to supply student transportation amid national bus driver shortages
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - It hasn’t been easy for most school districts nationwide to find bus drivers. But Iowa has a portion of students who live in more rural areas, meaning school districts have to cover more ground and get creative to fill these roles.

The COVID-19 Pandemic exacerbated driver shortages, as many bus drivers are older, retired individuals, making them higher risk for contracting the virus. But now, in a post-pandemic world, numbers are still dwindling.

”We’ve seen it the last couple years as our bus drivers’ average age has slowly pushed towards the 70 mark...honestly for the past couple years they’ve given us notice that ‘Hey, this is my last year, but if you really need me I’ll go again.’ So we knew we were on borrowed time.” said Solon Community School District Superintendent Davis Eidahl.

Part-time hours, low pay, and a lack of benefits are some of the main reasons why these crucial positions are difficult to fill, meaning some districts have cut back on having to get creative.

In Linn-Mar the district reduced the number of students who are eligible for bus rides- eliminating about 300 families.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District has consolidated routes due to driver shortages. Prior to the pandemic, it had 94 routes. At the end of last year, it had 58.

With these consolidated routes, the school now has middle and high schoolers bussing together, longer riding and wait times, and a much fuller capacity than before. Meanwhile, the Solon Community School District is looking into collaborating with a feed mill to fill their routes.

”We recently had a conversation with the owner-manager, as far as they need CDL drivers, we need bus drivers. We could provide the training through our grant and maybe share... We are moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot of drivers that we could still fill.” said Eidahl.

Solon has recently hired five new drivers - two full-time and three part-time. While that will allow the district to cover its routes for 700 students, they could still use more bus drivers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

