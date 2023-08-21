The Iowa offensive line is deeper and older, but still looking for improvement

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s offensive line unit received criticism in 2022, after allowing 38 sacks over 13 games, third worst in the Big Ten.

The line was inexperienced and young. Offensive line coach George Barnett even admitted some players saw the field too early.

Barnett said getting thrown into the fire will eventually pay dividends, but it won’t happen overnight.

“I think it’s gonna serve them well real soon,” Barnett said. “They didn’t make those circumstances.”

One of the leaders along the line is Mason Richman, who’s going into his third year as a starter.

He says the unit is taking responsibility for last year, but they’re moving past it, trying to improve by increasing their chemistry.

“Just being on the same page with each other,” Richman said. “At the end of the day it’s being more together, and we’ve done a good job of that. We’ve upped our team chemistry and offensive line chemistry at the same time.”

