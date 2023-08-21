Iowa City Police warn of uptick in phone scams

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are warning that they have taken recent reports of individuals being contacted by someone claiming to be an Iowa City Police officer and instructing them to pay a fine over the phone.

Officials are reminding the public that officers will never demand payment for a fine over the phone and that anyone receiving that call should hang up immediately and contact local law enforcement.

Iowa City Police have provided the following tips for people to keep in mind in order to protect themselves from becoming the potential victim of a scam:

If an agency - such as someone purporting to be your health insurance provider, your utility company, or the IRS - reaches out to you asking for personal information, do not be afraid to hang up and call them back from a number on a trusted document such as a bill or health insurance card.

Legitimate agencies will never ask for payment via gift cards, especially government entities.

Donating to causes is perfectly fine; however, do research on the charity or organization you are donating to. Change your donating strategy to initiating contact with the entity versus responding to mail or emails you receive from them.

Be cautious where you save personal information (credit card, bank, social security info). Do not save that information on a shared device such as a family computer or loaned device.

If you are not sure about something you’ve received, ask someone that can help you decide its authenticity.

Do not click on links from emails you have never had contact with. Double-check the email of the sender as it may be a phishing attempt.

