Inclusive playground to open in Peosta

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new, inclusive playground is opening Monday in Peosta.

It’s located at Peosta Elementary School.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house are scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Peosta Elementary Parent Group started raising money for the project in the summer of 2021.

The group said the old playground was built more than 15 years ago.

At the time, playgrounds didn’t offer the accessible and inclusive equipment they do now.

The original plan was to raise $100,000, but organizers found a way to pay a much bigger final price tag of just under $250,000.

