Gov. Reynolds to join other governors to address border security

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will take part in a news conference Monday with other governors to address efforts at the U.S. and Mexico border.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will join a group of other governors to take part in a news conference Monday to address efforts at the U.S. and Mexico Border.

Earlier this month, Reynolds deployed more than 100 Iowa national guard soldiers to the border.

Their mission is being paid for with COVID-19 relief money.

Reynolds said the soldiers are helping with border patrol tasks including preventing illegal crossings, and the flow of deadly drugs.

Reynolds is one of at least six Republican governors to send National Guard troops to the southern border in Texas.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

