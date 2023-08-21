Show You Care
Former President Trump leads other GOP candidates in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump holds a strong lead in Iowa among Republican presidential candidates.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump holds a strong lead in Iowa among Republican presidential candidates.

That’s according to the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

It shows 42-percent of respondents say they plan to support Trump. Ron DeSantis trails Trump at 19-percent.

Tim Scott rounds out the top three at nine-percent.

The poll of 406 likely Republican caucus goers was conducted Aug. 13 - 17.

This comes ahead of the first GOP debate on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Trump will not take part, saying the public already knows who he is, and what he did as President.

Trump also faces a deadline to turn himself in to Georgia police Friday.

He and 18 of his allies are accused of trying to overthrow his election loss in the state in 2020.

