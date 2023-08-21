Excessive heat continues, with a midweek peak likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Little relief from very hot and humid conditions is expected in eastern Iowa for at least several more days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire TV9 viewing area through Wednesday evening. It’s possible this gets extended into Thursday, too, with temperatures showing more substantial cooling by Friday and beyond.

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Sunshine and a record-warm weather pattern (for this time of year) will assist us in seeing temperatures stay hot this week. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 90s, with dew points only slightly lower than Sunday’s oppressive mugginess. This will keep heat index readings near 100 degrees during the afternoon, which is still plenty hot and requires precautions.

Believe it or not, the heat actually increases further by Tuesday through Thursday, with the hottest day potentially falling on Wednesday. This is when air temperatures will reach the upper 90s or even low 100s, setting daily temperature records in some cases. Combined with dew points of at least the low to mid 70s, this will cause heat index readings to easily fall into the 105-115 range, well into the territory where potentially dangerous outcomes are possible.

Expected heat index temperatures this week in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Thursday will still be rather hot, with highs well into the 90s in most spots with continued heat index concerns. Some relief arrives with a cold front by Friday, when highs may be closer to the upper 80s to low 90s. Little or no precipitation is expected with this cold front, however.

During the work week, it’s strongly recommended to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness amid this excessive heat. If possible, just avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors, especially doing strenuous activities like work or exercise. Steps that you can take to help keep you safe include drinking plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated, while avoiding caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Wear light-colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body’s temperature regulation system work properly. Take frequent breaks from the heat in an air conditioned space, too.

Don’t forget about small children, the elderly, or pets, as they can experience the effects of heat more acutely at times. Check on neighbors to make sure they’re coping with the heat, and limit outdoor play time for kids. Outdoor time should also be limited for pets, and make sure to always provide them with water. Importantly, check the back seat of your car before getting out of it; hot car deaths are entirely preventable by not leaving people or pets in them without air conditioning running.

Know the symptoms of heat-related illness to help keep yourself safe:

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

The aforementioned cold front does shift us back to more reasonable temperatures by the weekend into early next week, if still a bit above normal for this time of year. Still, low to mid 80s with lower humidity will be like a dream after the next several days of very hot conditions.

