Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dangerous Heat for several days in a row

By Joe Winters
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As has been talked about for some time high heat will be with us this week. A dome of high pressure dominates the upper air pattern throughout the middle of the nation leading to the excessive heat we are dealing with in Iowa.

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa
Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

Expect air temperatures near or topping 100 degrees through Thursday with heat index values topping 110 degrees. Slow down, limit outdoor activities, drink lots of water, and wear light-colored loose-fitting clothing.

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Iowa.
An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

Relief comes this weekend when highs fall closer to normal in the lower 80s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
File picture of traffic cones
City of Dubuque delay lane closure after reckless drivers create unsafe working conditions

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Monday, August 21, 2023
An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Iowa.
Prolonged period of excessive heat
Our pattern is setting up for the perfect storm of high heat and humidity.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Afternoon, August 21st