Dangerous Heat for several days in a row

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As has been talked about for some time high heat will be with us this week. A dome of high pressure dominates the upper air pattern throughout the middle of the nation leading to the excessive heat we are dealing with in Iowa.

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Expect air temperatures near or topping 100 degrees through Thursday with heat index values topping 110 degrees. Slow down, limit outdoor activities, drink lots of water, and wear light-colored loose-fitting clothing.

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Relief comes this weekend when highs fall closer to normal in the lower 80s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.