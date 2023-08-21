Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to warehouse fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a warehouse in Cedar Rapids on Sunday evening.

In a press release, crews said they were alerted to the fire by a sprinkler alarm at about 7:30 p.m. at a multi-unit commercial warehouse, located in the 800 block of 33rd Avenue Southwest.

Crews forced entry through the door and found significant smoke. Water was also flowing from the building.

After extinguishing the fire, crews worked to ventilate the building.

There was fire and water damage to the contents of one of the units in the building, along with smoke damage to that unit and the adjacent units.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Firefighters did not say what may have caused the fire. It remains under investigation.

