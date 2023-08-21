Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Blue light glasses don’t help eye strain, study says

FILE - A recent study says blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were...
FILE - A recent study says blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were hoping.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue light glasses have become wildly popular over the past few years to prevent computer eye strain, but a recent study says the glasses may not help your eyes much after all.

Existing research was reviewed to determine whether blue light filtering lenses have any merit.

Researchers analyzed data from 17 randomized controlled clinical trials in six countries.

They found that blue light glasses do not help with eye strain. They also found that the glasses do not protect the retina and do not help with sleep at night.

Doctors said there is no harm in them; however, blue light glasses may not have the benefits for which users were hoping.

The report was published Thursday in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

Here is what people can do to ease or prevent eye strain: Get eye exams annually, make sure they’re sitting an arm’s length away from computer screens, increase the text size on their laptops and take regular breaks from looking at screens.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash

Latest News

Clayton County Sheriff's Office
New details released in Clayton County truck incident that injured two
Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable, a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6
A patron buys a movie ticket underneath a marquee featuring the films "Barbie" and...
‘Barbie’ for $4? National Cinema Day is coming, with discounted tickets nationwide
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison