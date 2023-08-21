Andrew Karvel found guilty in Allamakee County homicide

Show You Care
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a jury found Andrew Raymond Karvel guilty of Second-Degree Murder.

The Lansing/New Albin Police Department arrested Andrew Karvel, 67, back in August 2022 in connection to the death of Daniel Lundy, 83. Lundy was found unresponsive and not breathing on May 9th, and a death investigation was launched.

Murder in the Second Degree carries a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment with eligibility for parole.

