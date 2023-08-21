Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2 teens arrested, 2 sought in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl

Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the...
Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the murder of a 5-year-old child.(Albuquerque Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl as she slept inside a trailer home in southwest Albuquerque last week, authorities said Monday.

City police said the girl wasn’t targeted and a teenage boy living in the trailer with his grandmother had a feud since middle school with one of the charged teens and the dispute had escalated.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, are in custody while two brothers, ages 15 and 17, still are being sought in the murder case, police said at a news conference.

The Associated Press is not naming the four teens because they are juveniles.

Police said the teens were in two stolen vehicles that entered a mobile home park around 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

They say several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward a trailer where Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters.

Police said Samaniego was struck in the head by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

They said the four suspects have been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after body recovered from Cedar River
A crash on Edgewood road temporarily closed down the southbound lane on Sunday.
Portion of Edgewood Road back open after rollover crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
File picture of traffic cones
City of Dubuque delay lane closure after reckless drivers create unsafe working conditions

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
LIVE: Biden says federal government will help Maui ‘for as long as it takes’ to recover from wildfire
Tipton high school will let out early on their first day back because of the heat.
Keeping students safe in extreme heat as school starts
Solon, Linn-Mar, and Cedar Rapids school districts get creative in finding ways to supply...
Iowa school districts work to overcome bus driver shortages
Tipton high school will let out early on their first day back because of the heat.
Keeping students safe in extreme heat as school starts
Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More...
‘Living Hell’: 2 Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives