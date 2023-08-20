Zelenskyy gets offer of F-16 jets from Netherlands and Denmark

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his country’s forces, who are embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia.

The promise of new fighter jets came the day after an unusually brazen Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian theater that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others. Zelenskyy vowed stern retaliation for the attack, whose victims included children. The U.S. recently gave approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine the American-made jets. Zelenskyy travelled to both countries Sunday to finalize the delivery deals.

