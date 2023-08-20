US, Japan and Australia plan joint navy drills in disputed South China Sea, Philippine officials say

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two Philippine security officials said that the United States, Japan and Australia are planning a joint navy drill this week in the South China Sea off the western Philippines after a recent show of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters. The drill will include three aircraft and helicopter carriers sailing together in a show of force and undertaking joint drills, the officials told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday.

The three countries expressed concern and support for the Philippines after Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against Philippine vessels in an Aug. 5 confrontation in the contested waterway where disputes have long become a fault line in the rivalry between the U.S. and China in the region.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.