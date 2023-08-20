Two people injured after Dubuque fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Two people were injured after an accidental grease fire at an apartment building in Dubuque Saturday night. Crews received call for a fire at 1691 Main street around 7:15 Saturday night.

Crews entered the building and confirmed a grease fire which was put out by the occupant of the first floor apartment. Two people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Residents were able to return to their homes.

