Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two people injured after Dubuque fire

Two people injured after Dubuque fire
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Two people were injured after an accidental grease fire at an apartment building in Dubuque Saturday night. Crews received call for a fire at 1691 Main street around 7:15 Saturday night.

Crews entered the building and confirmed a grease fire which was put out by the occupant of the first floor apartment. Two people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Residents were able to return to their homes.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Friday at approximately 2:15 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Clarke Dr. for a report...
Dubuque woman threatens man with knife, bites him, and then fights police
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
Leo Christopher Kelly
Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges

Latest News

Two people injured after Dubuque fire
Two people injured after Dubuque fire
File picture of traffic cones
City of Dubuque delay lane closure after reckless drivers create unsafe working conditions
Lisbon celebrates Brad Smith’s 45 years of coaching wrestling
Lisbon celebrates Brad Smith’s 45 years of coaching wrestling
Nonprofit gives Iowa teachers free supplies ahead of new school years
Nonprofit gives Iowa teachers free supplies ahead of new school years