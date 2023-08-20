Show You Care
Pilot treated for minor injuries after Jo Daviess County plane crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, ILLINOIS (KCRG) - A few minutes after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to S. Steele Road and W. Steele road after receiving reports of a potential plane crash. According to witnesses, a plane that seemed to be in distress was flying low and then never reappeared.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies, AirCare, the Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS, and the Elizabeth Fire Department all searched the region for a downed aircraft. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies found the pilot on Illinois Route 84 South, close to his plane, which was in a corn field. The pilot was the only person in the plane. Elizabeth EMS treated the pilot for minor injuries.

The FAA and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

