Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Friday at approximately 2:15 am, police responded to the 1500 block of Clarke Dr. for a report...
Dubuque woman threatens man with knife, bites him, and then fights police
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
Leo Christopher Kelly
Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves very near to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
Two people injured after Dubuque fire
Two people injured after Dubuque fire
Two people injured after Dubuque fire
Two people injured after Dubuque fire
“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders,...
Maui Ola: Musicians, artists come together at benefit concert for victims of Hawaii wildfires