Matthew 25′s Urban Farm showcased as part of nonprofits field day event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids farm hosted one of the nonprofit Practical Farmer of Iowa’s field days on Saturday.

Dozens of farmers visited Matthew 25′s Cultivate Hope Urban Farm on the Northwest side of Cedar Rapids. Matthew Arndt, the farm manager, led the group around the tour. He explained that the land was being underutilized following the 2008 flood. He purchased the land in 2012 and started growing his garden in 2013.

The idea of the farm days is to show farmers what is and isn’t working. Arndt said even a decade after opening, he’s still working on what’s the best use for the land.

“It’s been a really organic process,” he said. We’ve slowly and steadily been able to build awareness about what we do in the neighborhood and draw in partnerships and organizations over time. It has consistently allowed us to expand our programs.”

Practical Farmers of Iowa hosts about 40 field day events each year.

