Lisbon celebrates Brad Smith’s 45 years of coaching wrestling

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - There was a party in Lisbon on Saturday to celebrate Iowa’s most accomplished high school wrestling coach. After 45 seasons, Lisbon wrestling head coach Brad Smith announced his retirement following the wrestling season.

Smith coached at both Lisbon and City High and needed more than one table to display his teams’ accomplishments at Gwen’s Restaurant.

He coached 65 individual state champions and 5 four-time state champs. He also registered a state record of 704 dual victories to go along with a record 19 team state titles.

“I was blessed with a lot of great coaches all throughout the year at City High and at Lisbon and coaching the athletes that responded to what I wanted them to do,” Smith said. “I’ve also had a lot a lot of great wrestlers, supporting and coming through the ranks. It’s a lot of hard work, but you got to give the wrestlers credit because they’re the ones that go out to the mat, perform and do their thing.”

Not only were Smith’s former wrestlers present, but also his former Iowa teammates who were a part of the Hawkeyes’ 1976 national championship team.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve spent 45 years in the coaching field and competing as an athlete and going to Iowa. Seeing my teammates from Iowa, a lot of them came that I competed with and then obviously all the fans here and all the former wrestlers and parents, it’s just an awesome turnout. I just feel blessed to have this type of turnout,” Smith said.

Up next, he plans to play pickle ball three times a week and make weekly stops at the Lisbon wrestling room because he knows he’s going to miss it.

