Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek

Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Even higher temperatures and heat indexes are in this afternoon’s forecast.

Sunday

We’re starting Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across Eastern Iowa. However, highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat indexes in the 100s. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to drink lots of water and take lots of breaks. There is an Excessive Heat Watch that goes into effect along and north of Highway 30 beginning at 1 p.m. this afternoon and continuing through Wednesday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning for areas south of Highway 30 from 1 p.m. this afternoon through 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek

The Week Ahead

Remember, heat is the number 1 severe weather killer. We’ll continue to have temperatures in the 90s through the upcoming workweek with heat indexes in the 100s potentially through Thursday. It will be a hot & humid start to the school year with little to no precipitation.

Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek
Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek

First Alert Forecast