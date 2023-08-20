Dangerous heat continues this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We head into the work week with continued hot, dry weather. Afternoon highs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each top out in the mid to upper 90s with humid air. It will feel like the 100s for several hours each afternoon. Some could even reach actual temperatures in the 100s, especially Wednesday. Prolonged periods of heat like this are what makes heat most dangerous.

Dangerous heat expected through most of the workweek (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Heat is the #1 weather related killer. Try to limit time outdoors during the peak heating of the afternoon when possible. If you do need to be outside, slow down or put off strenuous activities and take frequent breaks in the A/C or shade. Dress accordingly- wear light-weight, light colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Always watch the back seat and never leave anyone – pets or people- behind in a vehicle. Heat stroke can happen in just minutes and can be fatal. Most importantly, drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Take it slow during this prolonged period of hot, dry weather and stay hydrated! (KCRG)

Temperatures do back off a bit by next weekend but dry weather looks to persist.

