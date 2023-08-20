City of Dubuque delay lane closure after reckless drivers create unsafe working conditions

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Lane closures for work in Dubuque are postponed until Monday, after the city says reckless driving created unsafe conditions for both drivers and workers.

The southbound lane closure on John F. Kennedy Rd. at W. 32nd St. was supposed to begin on Friday, August 18th. It will now begin on Monday, August 28th. City officials say the southbound lane is now open, and said reckless driving in the work zone and impacted area on Friday, as well as motorists not following the detour route, created unsafe driving and working conditions.

As a result, the City is delaying the closure and related work to allow time for the fabrication of additional detour signage and to increase project awareness. The designated detour route for the closure will not change and will be in effect when the closure begins on Monday, Aug. 28. The detour route adds approximately four minutes to travel time.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 28, southbound traffic on John F. Kennedy Rd. will be detoured north on Kennedy Rd. to the Northwest Arterial. Traffic on W. 32nd St. will be detoured east on W. 32nd St., south on Carter Rd., and west on Kaufmann Ave. to John F. Kennedy Rd.

You can find a map of the planned detour here.

