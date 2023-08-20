Show You Care
Cedar Rapids first responders working to recover body in Cedar River

Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.
Cedar Rapids Police are working to recover a body found in the Cedar River today.(KCRG)
By Grace Vance
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids officers say a body was found in the Cedar River today.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say a boater reported seeing a body floating in the river.

The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments are working to recover the body and have taped off the area.

Officials say they have no additional information at this time, but are starting an investigation.

