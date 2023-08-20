Cedar Rapids first responders working to recover body in Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids officers say a body was found in the Cedar River today.

Around 2:30 p.m., police say a boater reported seeing a body floating in the river.

The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments are working to recover the body and have taped off the area.

Officials say they have no additional information at this time, but are starting an investigation.

