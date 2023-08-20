ADA Night at the Ballpark highlights those with disabilities and the people who help them

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Iowa organization that advocates for people living with disabilities was given a spotlight at a Cedar Rapids Kernels Baseball game.

REM Iowa offers support and services including care facilities, host homes, and mental health services for people living with disabilities and their families.

ADA night at the Ballpark hosted several special events honoring their work and the people they care for.

Staff say events like these can help bring the entire community together.

“The individuals that are in our services as well as other providers in the community they are community members they’re very active in their communities they do all the things that you or I do,” Said Regional Director Dawn Steffen

Before the game a REM Iowa program participant threw out the first pitch.

The following is a list of other activities which were a part of ADA Night at the Ballpark.

ADA proclamation from the Cedar Rapids mayoral office.

Mascot events throughout the game.

Video series honoring REM Iowa program participants, services, and staff.

Firework show to close out the night.

