Two injured in Linn County motorcycle accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says two people have non-life threatening injuries after a motorcycle lost control while driving on the ramp from Highway 30 Eastbound to Highway 13 Northbound.

Linn County Deputies responded around 12:49pm on Saturday to the scene of the accident. They say a 51-year-old man from Sigourney was negotiating the curve on his 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to avoid some debris in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, sliding it onto its side. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 58-year-old woman also from Sigourney, was thrown from the bike and came to rest in the ditch between the north and southbound ramps.

Linn County officials say both the rider and passenger were taken to an area hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and say neither the rider nor passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

