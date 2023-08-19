Show You Care
Trump looms large over Iowa State Fair, but many GOP voters still mulling their caucus choices
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Donald Trump’s private jet made a loop above the Iowa State Fair before his visit last weekend, it was more than just a gesture to the hundreds of supporters on the ground — or to a few rival candidates. It was a reminder that the four-time indicted former president casts a Boeing 757-sized shadow over the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Associated Press spoke with more than 40 Iowa Republicans at the fair. Some who plan to attend January’s caucuses said they’ll support Trump even if he’s convicted of a crime. Others are adamant the time has come to pivot from the figure who reshaped their party. The race remains fluid.

