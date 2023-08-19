Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will open a Cooling Center

Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will open a Cooling Center
Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will open a Cooling Center
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will open it’s main building, located at 89 Franklin Street, as a cooling center. The cooling center will be open from Monday, August 21st through Friday, August 25th. On Monday through Thursday the center will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Friday it will be open from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“Anyone in the community in need of a cool place to pass the day is welcome at The Salvation Army. We want people to stay safe and healthy as this heat wave passes through the Cedar Valley.” Corps Officer Major Shannon Thies said.

“We encourage the community to check our Facebook page or call the main office for timely updates made to our programs due to the weather. We plan for our noon lunch program to run as scheduled (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), but for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients, we anticipate changes will be made to Thursday’s perishable goods pantry.” Katie Harn, the Volunteer Coordinator relayed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Christopher Kelly
Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges
Sylvia Goodno
Update: Operation Quickfind for Sylvia Goodno Cancelled
30-day warning period begins as Marion traffic camera installation completes
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
One dead, three injured in UTV, ATV crash in Mahaska County

Latest News

Trump looms large over Iowa State Fair, but many GOP voters still mulling their caucus choices
Trump looms large over Iowa State Fair, but many GOP voters still mulling their caucus choices
The 2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off on Thursday. This year's theme is "The Best Days Ever."
Heat wave will threaten record highs in Des Moines, make for sweltering final fair weekend
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash