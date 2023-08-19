Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will open a Cooling Center

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army of Waterloo and Cedar Falls will open it’s main building, located at 89 Franklin Street, as a cooling center. The cooling center will be open from Monday, August 21st through Friday, August 25th. On Monday through Thursday the center will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Friday it will be open from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“Anyone in the community in need of a cool place to pass the day is welcome at The Salvation Army. We want people to stay safe and healthy as this heat wave passes through the Cedar Valley.” Corps Officer Major Shannon Thies said.

“We encourage the community to check our Facebook page or call the main office for timely updates made to our programs due to the weather. We plan for our noon lunch program to run as scheduled (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), but for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients, we anticipate changes will be made to Thursday’s perishable goods pantry.” Katie Harn, the Volunteer Coordinator relayed.

