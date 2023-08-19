Show You Care
Our Town: Lyons Service Center community committed for over 60 years

The store and service center is operated by siblings Linda Hoffmann and Randy Lyons who took over from their parents.
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Community Committed since 1961, that’s the slogan for Lyons Service Center.

Pat and Betty Lyons bought the business in 1961 and built the current gas station and service center in 1978.

“It was always my dad and my brother in the shop, and me and my mom in the store there. Other siblings were smart and got real jobs that make better money,” said Linda Hoffman.

Taking over for their parents, you’ll find Randy in the shop and Linda in the store.

“We’re both here seven days a week, 362 days a year. We’re closed Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving, but other than that we’re here,” said Hoffmann.

“We love carrying local Iowa products, which we do a lot of. We’re pretty famous for our soft serve ice cream, and our homemade cookies every day,” she said.

They sold the business in 2019, but the new owners know the value of keeping Linda and Randy in their positions.

“It was bought by a couple in town that kept me and Randy running the place, and then they sold it to the BP station two years ago on the other side of town, and they kept us too,” said Linda Hoffmann.

After more than 60 years, Lyons family members say they’re grateful to continue serving this community.

Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
