Operation Quickfind: Sylvia Goodno

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman.

Slyvia Goodno was last seen leaving the 300 block of Sunset Place around 4:30 pm Friday. She was wearing a black and white striped shirt with pink and black checkered pants. Goodno is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 300 pounds. She has brown eyes, shoulder-length curly hair dyed blond. Officials say she has an intellectual disability.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Liberty Police Department at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.