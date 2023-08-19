One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died after a crash in Keokuk county. It happened around 10 o’clock Friday night.

Authorities say a pickup was driving west on Highway 92 when it crossed the center line and hit another truck head on. The diver of the truck that was hit was pronounced dead on the scene. Iowa State patrol is investigating the accident.

