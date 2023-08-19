Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash

One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died after a crash in Keokuk county. It happened around 10 o’clock Friday night.

Authorities say a pickup was driving west on Highway 92 when it crossed the center line and hit another truck head on. The diver of the truck that was hit was pronounced dead on the scene. Iowa State patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Christopher Kelly
Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges
30-day warning period begins as Marion traffic camera installation completes
Two injured, one arrested after Marion crash
One dead, three injured in UTV, ATV crash in Mahaska County
Sylvia Goodno
Update: Operation Quickfind for Sylvia Goodno Cancelled

Latest News

One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
One person is dead after a Keokuk County crash
Baxter’s air game too much for Springville
Baxter’s air game too much for Springville
Former Iowa Wesleyan students join historically large incoming class at Coe College
Former Iowa Wesleyan students join historically large incoming class at Coe College
Dubuque Esports League
Dubuque Esports League set to hold grand opening at new hub