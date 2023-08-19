‘One Iowa’ offers guide to new legislation impacting education for parents ahead of new school year

Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of Iowa students are getting ready to head back to the classroom next week, but new legislation means big changes for both children and parents this year.

Earlier this year, Iowa lawmakers passed several laws related to education. ‘One Iowa’ is tackling seven new laws impacting schools in the state by making a guide to understanding this new legislation. The organization, which advocates for LGBTQ Iowans, says the new laws can be confusing, and hopes it can help parents understand how to support their children this school year. You can find the guide here.

One Iowa is hosting a virtual event on the guide Monday, August 21st.

You can find more information on that event here.

