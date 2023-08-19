Show You Care
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in the front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Tie rods help vehicles move the wheels for steering.

Nissan says in documents posted Saturday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that if tie rods become bent, they can break and affect the steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners should contact dealers if their steering wheel is off-center or they feel a vibration. At first, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods. Once a new design is available, they will replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners.

Letters notifying owners will be mailed starting Oct. 5. A second letter will go out once parts are available.

Many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same problem, the documents say. Cars repaired under the previous recall will need to get the new tie rods when they are ready.

