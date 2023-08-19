Show You Care
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk

By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Nearly 7,500 children’s beds have been recalled due to a risk of strangulation.

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products are manufactured by Ohio-based company Bell Station Interiors and were sold between February 2018 and September 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the manufacturer is unable to offer a remedy to consumers and they advise that consumers dispose of the beds as it is a federal violation to resell or donate the recalled products.

