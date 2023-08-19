Show You Care
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California

Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary is headed for Mexico’s Baja California and the U.S. National Hurricane Center is predicting “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday. Officials as far north as Los Angeles are scrambling to get the homeless off the streets, set up shelters and prepare for evacuations.

Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night and then surge northward and enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Hilary remains a major Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, down from 145 mph.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

