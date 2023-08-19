Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Humane society takes in displaced cats from Maui, preps them for adoption

Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.
Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.(KING via CNN)
By Sebastian Robertson, KING
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KING) - Workers from Seattle Humane are taking custody of more than a dozen cats flown as cargo from Maui as the state of Hawaii recovers from devastating wildfires.

Hawaii-based nonprofit Good Cat Network coordinated the handoff. The nonprofit said this will allow its team to focus on the growing need on their home island.

The rescued cats were in foster homes spread out across Hawaii until just over a week ago.

On Aug. 8, a series of fires broke out across the island of Maui where thousands of pets remain missing.

The Seattle Humane staff said they’re confident the cats taken in will quickly find new homes once available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Christopher Kelly
Cedar Rapids man sentenced on Capitol rioting charges
Sylvia Goodno
Update: Operation Quickfind for Sylvia Goodno Cancelled
30-day warning period begins as Marion traffic camera installation completes
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
One dead, three injured in UTV, ATV crash in Mahaska County

Latest News

FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding
Caution tape surrounding a portion of the 26th Street Storm Sewer Extension Project on June 15,...
Bricks fall from historic Cedar Rapids downtown building façade
Growing wildfires in parts of Washington state are forcing evacuations.
1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire
Police say seven people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at a West Philadelphia block...
One dead, 6 hurt in shooting at outdoor gathering in Philadelphia 2 days after killing on same block