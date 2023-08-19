Heat wave will threaten record highs in Des Moines, make for sweltering final fair weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Near triple-digit temperatures are heating up the final weekend of the Iowa State Fair, concerning the emergency management team about the increased potential they may be treating heat-related illness at the fairgrounds, KCCI’s Pepper Purpura reported.

“We are going to be busy, there’s going to be a lot of heat-related calls,” Iowa State Fair medical supervisor Joel Soweija said.

It’s been 40 years since the final weekend of the fair experienced temperatures over a hundred degrees. With forecasts estimating heat in the high 90s, the fair is ramping up safety measures to combat the near record-breaking temperatures.

To prepare, the fair is promoting heat safety tips online like:

Drink plenty of water

Wear sunscreen and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Pace yourself

Use a buddy system

At the fair, people are already being mindful of common sense care practices, like hydrating and taking breaks out of the heat. Emergency management officials said that having awareness of your body and its limitations will be key to enjoying a safe weekend.

“If you’re in an office or in the air conditioning a lot and you don’t venture outside very often this (heat) is going to be a shock to your body,” Soweija said.

If someone does seem to be overheating, emergency management officials said there are some warning signs of heat exhaustion:

profuse sweating

confusion

tiredness, muscle weakness

paleness

If a medical emergency does occur at the fairgrounds, call 515-262 3931.

Record high temperatures in Des Moines through the end of August are:

Aug. 18: 108 in 1936

Aug. 19: 101 in 1983

Aug. 20: 100 in 1983

Aug. 21: 102 in 1936

Aug. 22: 98 in 1948

Aug. 23: 99 in 1975

Aug. 24: 104 in 1936

Aug. 25: 106 in 1936

Aug. 26: 104 in 1983

Aug. 27: 99 in 2013

Aug. 28: 100 in 1984

Aug. 29: 99 in 1984

Aug. 30: 104 in 2013

Aug. 31: 99 in 1913

