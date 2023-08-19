Show You Care
The heat wave begins

The heat wave begins
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The heat wave begins today!

Today & Tonight

We’re starting Saturday with temperatures in the 60s, but highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 90s with heat indexes in the mid to upper 90s. Sunshine is also in the forecast for today. Tonight, lows will only cool into the low 70s with a mostly clear sky.

The heat wave begins(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday & Next Week

It will be even hotter on Sunday. There is a heat advisory in effect for most counties north and along Highway 30 from 1 p.m. on Sunday through 8 p.m. on Sunday. There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for counties along Highway 30 from Sunday evening through Wednesday evening. Finally, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most counties along and south of I-80 from 1 p.m. on Sunday through 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s with a mix of sun and clouds through Friday and heat indexes in the 100s are possible. Our heat wave is forecasted to end next Saturday.

The heat wave begins(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)



