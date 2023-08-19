Former Iowa Wesleyan students join historically large incoming class at Coe College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Months after one small Iowa college closed, another is boasting one of the largest incoming classes ever.

Coe College will welcome 436 new students this year.

These new students also includes the most international students in its history with 53 people coming from 27 different countries.

There are also students from 26 different states.

Nearly 30 students are transfers from Iowa Wesleyan University which closed in May, citing financial challenges.

The college is assisting those former Wesleyan students by speeding up the admission process and helping with financial aid.

“They don’t have a lot of support systems because they’re from all over the world and so we just wanted to do our part in trying to help as much as possible and we’re really glad that they’re here and they’re excited to see them thrive as they become Kohawks now,” said Josh Kite the Dean of Admissions at Coe College.

Coe College students move in on August 19th and start classes on August 23rd.

Among the class, 59% plan to join one of Coe’s 22 teams as student-athletes, this is also the highest number ever for a single class.

